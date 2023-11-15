//Georgia DHS, DCH continue to reach out to members on coverage

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GA Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health continue to reach members with outreach efforts.

At the midway point in the 14-month, federally mandated process to redetermine Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members’ eligibility, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) continue their extensive, multi-platform campaign to reach members with critical information and the actions they can take to stay covered.

Like all states, Georgia must complete the process for all 2.8 million members by May 2024.

DHS and DCH are sharing information, action steps, and resources with members in the following ways:

• An ongoing digital advertising and social media outreach campaign that has reached 111 million impressions so far

• Television and radio advertising that has reached 14 million impressions to date

• Forging community partnerships and hosting community briefings to share information with and hear concerns from local service organizations and community leaders

• A media outreach campaign that has resulted in more than 200 placements in outlets that reach millions of people per month

• Outdoor advertising, including high-visibility billboards and bus stop signage

• Direct mail sent to more than 130,000 difficult-to-reach Medicaid members across the state

• DHS participation in baby fairs, public school gatherings, and community events

• Outreach to health care providers and clinics around the state to provide key information and resources to share with patients

DHS, DCH, and their partners have provided the following guidance for all Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to stay in charge of their coverage:

• Visit gateway.ga.gov to find their redetermination date and be on the lookout 45 days before that date for paperwork requests from the state.

• Members can submit eligibility paperwork up to 90 days after their redetermination date. If they are still eligible, their coverage will be reinstated retroactively to the date when it expired.

• Members who believe their coverage denial is a mistake can appeal within 30 days of receiving their decision and can choose to retain their coverage during the appeal process.

• Members cannot complete the process before their redetermination window begins. They must wait until they receive their redetermination letter.

• Once a member receives their redetermination letter, the state will send them multiple reminders by mail, email, and text message, urging them to complete their redetermination paperwork before their deadline.

• The fastest way to complete redetermination paperwork is through gateway.ga.gov; telephonic applications also are available at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO (1-877-423-4746) or 711 for the hearing impaired.

• Even if a member believes they are no longer eligible for coverage, the state encourages members to respond to requests for information, as there may be other assistance programs the member could qualify for.

Depending on a member’s individual case, there may be additional coverage options available if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids®:

• Members may be eligible for alternative coverage through the Georgia Pathways to Coverage™ program by applying at gateway.ga.gov. This program offers Medicaid coverage to eligible Georgians, ages 19-64, who have a household income of up to 100% of the federal poverty level, and who meet other eligibility requirements.

• Private health care coverage options are available on Georgia Access, a new, state-based exchange on the federal platform, at georgiaaccess.gov.

Members can access key information and resources by:

• Logging on to the campaign websites: staycovered.ga.gov or siemprecubierto.ga.gov

• Visiting a local Division of Family & Children Services office: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations

• Calling 1-877-GA-DHS-GO (1-877-423-4746) or 711 for the hearing impaired