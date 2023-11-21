//GBI arrests former Georgia Police Officer for invasion of privacy

Share with friends

WOODSTOCK – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Georgia Police Officer for invasion of privacy and violation of oath.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Robert William Brown, age 27, of Woodstock, Georgia, a former Woodstock Police Officer, with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making false statements to law enforcement, and violation of oath by a public officer.

On October 3, 2023, the Woodstock Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct by Officer Robert Brown. During the investigation, evidence revealed that while an officer at the Woodstock Police Department, Brown illegally obtained personal information on two people, between December 2022 and September of 2023. Brown also made false statements to the GBI during the investigation.

Brown was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.