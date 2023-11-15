//AAA expects to rescue over 360K drivers over Thanksgiving holiday

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA gives tips to prevent vehicle issues while expecting to rescue more than 360,000 drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA expects to rescue over 360,000 stranded motorists nationwide over Thanksgiving weekend. The three most common reasons expected for service calls are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. AAA expects more than 49 million Americans to take a Thanksgiving road trip. The Auto Club Group urges them to have their vehicle inspected before leaving home to prevent roadside issues before they happen.

“Don’t let car trouble be the reason you don’t make it to Thanksgiving dinner,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Before setting out for your holiday road trip, ensure your tires, battery, and brakes are all in proper working condition; and don’t forget to pack an emergency kit for added peace of mind.”

AAA Tips to Prevent Vehicle Issues

Check your tires – At a minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one.

AAA’s Safety Tips for Drivers at the Roadside

Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic. Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

so other drivers are aware you are there. If you can safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, do so.

Call for assistance via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app. Remain with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so.

if it’s safe to do so. If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a suitable time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.

Move Over for Roadside Workers and Stranded Motorists

With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks, and any motorist with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers, and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” continued Waiters. “All drivers can help by moving over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on. Even if it adds a few minutes to your commute, that small gesture could save a life.”

Georgia’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and be prepared to stop. This law also applies to all first responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), utility vehicles, DOT vehicles, HERO Units, and wreckers tending to an accident.

How Drivers Can Prevent Roadside Collisions:

Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

Avoid distractions and focus on driving. Constantly scan the road ahead. This will help you identify and avoid potential hazards.

This will help you identify and avoid potential hazards. Move over a lane when approaching a vehicle on the roadside with flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down to safely pass them.

If you can’t move over, slow down to safely pass them. Watch for people on the roadside . People may be in or near a disabled vehicle. Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

. People may be in or near a disabled vehicle. Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Be a good passenger – Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.

