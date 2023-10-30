//New study reveals Georgia Tech most Instagrammable university in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by VPNOverview reveals that Georgia Institute of Technology is the state’s most Instagrammable university.

Release:

Georgia Institute of Technology is Georgia’s most Instagrammable university with 276,473 total hashtagged posts.

University of Georgia comes second with 128,578 hashtags, and Emory University takes third place with 83,889 hashtags.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) ranks as America’s most Instagrammable university with 1,874,172 total hashtagged posts.

A new study has revealed that Georgia Institute of Technology is Georgia’s most Instagrammable university.

Cybersecurity experts at VPNOverview analysed how many times the 100 highest rated American universities have been hashtagged in public posts on Instagram.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) was Georgia’s highest entry on the list with a total of 276,473 public hashtagged posts across Instagram. It ranked in 12th place overall on the full list of American universities.

The Georgia Institute of Technology (commonly referred to as Georgia Tech or GT) is a public research university and institute of technology in Atlanta, Georgia, and was established in 1885. It is is organized into 6 colleges and contains about 31 departments and academic units, with an emphasis on science and technology.

University of Georgia comes in second place with a total of 128,578 hashtagged posts across Instagram. It ranked in 35th place overall on the full list of American universities.

The University of Georgia (UGA or Georgia) is a public land-grant research university with its main campus in Athens, Georgia. Chartered in 1785, it is one of the oldest public universities in the United States. It is also the flagship school of the University System of Georgia.

Emory University ranks in third place with 83,889 hashtagged Instagram posts. It ranked in 49th place overall on the full list of American universities.

Emory University is a private research university in Atlanta, Georgia, and is cited for high scientific performance and citation impact in the CWTS Leiden Ranking. The National Science Foundation ranked the university 36th among academic institutions in the United States for research and development (R&D) expenditures.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) ranked at the top of the overall list of America’s Instagrammable Universities with a total of 1,874,172 public hashtagged posts across Instagram, followed by Harvard University in second place and Yale University in third.

A spokesman for VPNOverview commented:

“While prospective students often apply for universities based on their academic reputation, the visual appeal of campus life shared online can also play an important role in creating an enjoyable university experience.

“UCLA receives around 578,000 searches each month worldwide and ranks first on the full list of American universities with a presence on Instagram. This highlights the importance of encouraging social media engagement using identifying hashtags to be able to reach as many people as possible, therefore creating further publicity.”

Georgia’s Most Instagrammable Universities Ranking

Rank University/College Hashtag Total number of Instagram posts featuring the hashtag 1. Georgia Institute of Technology #georgiatech 276,473 2. University of Georgia #universityofgeorgia 128,578 3. Emory University #emoryuniversity 83,889

America’s Most Instagrammable Universities Ranking