//Katt Williams brings The Dark Matter Tour to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center announces Katt Williams will bring The Dark Matter Tour to Tallahassee in November.

Comedy legend and Emmy® Award-winning actor Katt Williams is bringing The Dark Matter Tour to Tallahassee. The highly anticipated tour will make a stop at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on March 2, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.Tickets will be available starting with Artist and AMEX presales beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on sale begins Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

For more information on The Dark Matter Tour, visit www.KattWilliamsLive.com

Stay tuned for updates by following the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/FSUTuckerCenter and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/FSUTuckerCenter. The most up to date information can be found at our website at www.TuckerCivicCenter.com.

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation. In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue” and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” His extensive filmography includes notable roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: World War III,” on Netflix.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

North American Entertainment Group, Inc. is one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States. With more than 25 years in the industry and an extensive history in venue management, NAEG has consistently delivered the hottest concerts, comedy shows and theatrical entertainment to venues in more than 100 markets. Beyond the stage, NAEG has produced television specials, concert DVD’s, online content and branded merchandise. A company distinguished by creativity in tour packaging and marketing strategy, NAEG’s success resounds in the memories of those who have attended their events. North American Entertainment Group is an umbrella company of several popular, hit subdivisions. With experience in all types of entertainment (comedy, hip hop, jazz and more), North American Entertainment Group is always searching the horizon for pinnacles of new entertainment to deliver to cities around the country. For more information, visit northamericanentertainment.com