//Georgia celebrates 50 years of representation in Japan

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia recently celebrated 50 years of representation in Japan with the Governor George Busbee Award.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) celebrated 50 years of continuous representation in Japan, recognizing YKK Corporation of America Vice President Jessica Cork with the Governor George Busbee Award during a state mission to the country this week. The mission celebrated the long history of Japanese investment in the state and highlighted ongoing partnerships in Japan, including Georgia’s role as a charter member in the Southeast U.S.-Japan Alliance. The organization’s annual meeting was hosted in Tokyo this week.

“If you look back at where the South was in 1973, it’s incredibly forward-looking for Georgia leadership to pursue international relationships as a way of creating prosperity and job opportunities for Georgians,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s commitment to long-term partnerships means companies become part of the fabric of their community here. When a company invests in Georgia, it becomes a Georgia company, which has led to the success of many international companies across the state. Thank you to the decades of partners who have supported new opportunities in every corner of the state.”

In 1973, the State of Georgia established economic development representation in Japan. Japan established a consular presence in Georgia the following year in 1974, and Atlanta is home to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The Governor George Busbee Award recognizes enduring commitment, dedication, and leadership in advancing strong relationships between the State of Georgia and Japan. To assure the highest possible qualifications and most-exemplary recipients, the State of Georgia may elect not to present this award every year. The last award was presented in 2012 to Charles Lake, then-Chairman of Aflac Japan, who shortly afterward, added President of Aflac International to his leadership roles with the company.

“In my 32-year Japan journey, the kindness of its people has profoundly enriched my life. While I may never fully repay this generosity, I am committed to sharing the gift of Japan with others. I take immense pride in working for YKK, a company known for its dedication to enhancing communities across the globe, which has wholeheartedly supported my community outreach efforts,” said Jessica Cork, Vice President, Community Engagement and Corporate Communications at YKK Corporation of America. “Furthermore, nothing would be possible without the collaborative efforts of organizations such as GDEcD, the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta, the Japan-America Society of Georgia, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, JETRO Atlanta, and numerous others. As a part of a small yet mighty team in Georgia, I eagerly anticipate what the next 50 years will bring in Georgia-Japan relations.”

Under Georgia Governor George Busbee’s leadership, the Southeastern states formed an alliance to work together to brand the region as well as promote international trade, investment, understanding, and friendship between the Southeast and Japan. Since the charter of SEUS-Japan in 1975, the association serves as an annual meeting between top business leaders and government officials from both regions. The State of Georgia hosted the first annual joint meeting in Atlanta in 1976, as well as in 1990, 2004, and the 42nd Annual Meeting in 2019, under Governor Brian Kemp’s leadership.

“From manufacturing and logistics to life sciences, Japanese companies in Georgia represent a wide variety of industries as a result of the depth of our relationship with Japan,” said Joseph Huntemann, Managing Director of Georgia’s Japan Office. “The Japan Office has assisted countless Japan- and Georgia-based companies navigate the realities of business in a new market, and it’s truly a reciprocal relationship. Expanding into new markets is as much for small- and medium-sized companies as it is for the Aflacs, Coca-Colas, and Delta Air Lines of the world. The work of this office benefits communities across the state, and we remain committed to creating new opportunities at home and internationally.”

Japan is one of Georgia’s leading investor nations and top trading partners. More than 400 Japanese facilities operate in the state, employing over 40,000 Georgians. In 2022, trade between Georgia and Japan totaled more than $9.7 billion, placing Japan as the state’s 6th largest market for total trade.

During the mission, Georgia leaders met with Japanese companies that have a presence in Georgia, ranging from longtime partner YKK AP to the most recent Japan-based addition, Yakult. Other industry visits included Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kubota, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Subaru Corporation, Tatsumi Shokai, and Yanmar Holdings.

About GDEcD



The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.