//Atlanta ranks in top 5 cities with biggest inflation problem

ATLANTA – A new report by WalletHub ranks Atlanta among the top 5 cities with the biggest inflation problem.

With the year-over-year inflation rate at 3.7% in September, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Changes in Inflation by City, as well as expert commentary.

To determine how inflation is impacting people in different cities, WalletHub compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. We compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

Biggest Inflation Problem Smallest Inflation Problem 1. Miami, FL 19. Baltimore, MD 2. Tampa, FL 20. Phoenix, AZ 3. Riverside, CA 21. St. Louis, MO 4. San Diego, CA 22. Chicago, IL 5. Atlanta, GA 23. San Francisco, CA

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-inflation/107537