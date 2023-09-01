//New Georgia automotive facility will create 140 new jobs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new automotive supplier manufacturing facility for Daesol Ausys Georgia will create more than 140 new jobs.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Daesol Ausys Georgia will establish a new manufacturing facility in West Point. The facility will create more than 140 new jobs and $72 million in investment in Harris County.

“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our state’s automotive industry employs over 50,000 hardworking Georgians and will continue to grow as e-mobility suppliers choose all corners of the state for the jobs of the future.”

Daesol Ausys was established in Korea in 2017. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing motor and electric vehicle interior components and accessories. It is a key supplier for Kia Georgia, Hyundai Motor Group, and General Motors.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class services that exceed our clients’ requirements and expectations,” said Min Ho Kwon, CEO of Daesol Ausys. “We are very excited about this project in the Northwest Harris Business Park and look forward to continuing the partnership with the State of Georgia and Harris County.”

Daesol Ausys’ new facility will produce luggage boards and luggage covers. Operations are expected to begin in December 2024. The company will be hiring for positions in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources, and management.

“Thanks to the collective efforts of all involved, Daesol Ausys’ decision to locate in the Northwest Harris Business Park represents a commitment to Harris County,” said Robert Grant, Chairman of the Harris County Commission. “West Point and Harris County have a wonderful relationship with Daesol Ausys’ sister companies Daehan Solutions and Daesol Materials, and we have been working closely with company officials to get this new venture in West Point.”

“We extend a gracious welcome to Daesol Ausys and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with our newest corporate citizen,” said Craig Greenhaw, Chairman of the Harris County Development Authority. “West Point and Harris County continue to work well together, and this is yet another successful venture that brings jobs and capital investment into the region.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Harris County Commission, Harris County Development Authority, City of West Point, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Economic development is a team sport that is driven by the local level. Congratulations to Harris County and our community partners for helping bring Daesol Ausys to West Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The automotive industry is providing generational change in the region and across the state. We’re excited to see the continuation of this growth and look forward to the opportunities that Daesol Ausys will provide to the people of Harris County.”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry. As the market transitions to electric vehicles, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, creating more than $25 billion in investments and 30,000 jobs since 2018. In fiscal year 2023, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to FY21, and suppliers attracted by Georgia’s mobility original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) resulted in over $2 billion in investment across the state in FY23.

About Daesol Ausys Georgia

Daesol Ausys Georgia is a leading manufacturer of automotive components and a key supplier of luggage boards and luggage covers. The company is committed to exceeding customer expectations with award-winning products and services through innovation and efficiency. The company has a long history as one of the top suppliers to Kia and Hyundai worldwide.