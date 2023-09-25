//GSP plans construction of new post at Governor’s Mansion

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Plans to construct a new Georgia State Patrol post on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion was announced by Governor Brian Kemp.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced plans by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to construct a new post on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion. With construction planned adjacent to the property’s entrance, the 1,750 square foot facility and garage bay will maintain the historical integrity of the Mansion and surrounding grounds. Close to 30 Troopers will be able to utilize the post, with 12 Troopers directly assigned to the facility, providing increased accessibility to and security for the Buckhead community and surrounding areas around the clock. This new GSP facility was made possible by the addition of $1.3 million in the FY24 budget by the House of Representatives and approved by the entire General Assembly.

“Keeping Georgians safe will always be my top priority, and I’m thankful for Speaker Burns’ leadership and the entire General Assembly for investing in that shared goal,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community.”

The Georgia House of Representatives added $1.3 million in the FY24 budget for a new GSP post during this year’s regular session of the General Assembly. The budget amendment was also approved by the State Senate, and Governor Kemp signed the budget into law in May of this year. Houser Walker Architecture designed the post, and construction is scheduled to begin next year.

“This new patrol post is a significant, long-term investment in public safety by the State of Georgia,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “The patrol post will not only improve response times to incidents in and around the City of Atlanta but also improve coordination between state and local law enforcement. I want to thank Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Safety for sharing our commitment to this important project.”

Once construction is completed, the new patrol post will be accessible via Woodhaven Rd NW off of West Paces Ferry Road NW