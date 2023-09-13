//Georgia ranks in top 10 states with highest credit card debt increase

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia recently ranked in the top 10 among states with the highest credit card debt increases based on a new study by WalletHub.

Release:

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its latest rankings of the States with the Largest & Smallest Credit Card Debt Increases in Q2, based on newly released data from the Federal Reserve.

Georgia Stats:

Increase in Georgia Debt: The average credit card debt in Georgia increased by $1,457,839,505 in Q2 2023.



The average household in Georgia owes $8,976 in credit card debt. Georgia Rank: Georgia’s credit card debt increase ranks as the 7th highest in the nation.

National Stats: