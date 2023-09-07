//GBI investigates shootings involving K-9, 17-year-old male

Share with friends

CLAYTON CO. – A 17-year-old Jonesboro male was involved in a shooting with officers after a K-9 officer was shot and killed.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Jonesboro, Clayton County, Georgia. The Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 2, 2023. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 9:50 a.m., CCPD officers were near the 300 block of West Avenue, Jonesboro, GA, where CCPD K-9 Officer Waro was shot and killed earlier that morning. Following the initial incident, CCPD secured arrest warrants for Stephon Ford, age 17, of Jonesboro.

While officers were searching the area, they encountered Ford in the woods behind homes. Officers gave Ford commands to show his hands. An officer then shot Ford, hitting and killing him. Ford had a handgun in his hand at the time he was shot. When the weapon was inspected, it appeared it had malfunctioned while being fired.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.