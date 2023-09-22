//GBI arrests three women for fentanyl trafficking

Share with friends

FANNIN CO. – A GBI investigation leads to the arrest of three Tennessee women for trafficking fentanyl in Georgia.

Release:

On September 7, 2023, Megan Lowery, age 36, of Morganton, Laura Kilgo, age 55, Ooltewah, TN, and Amanda Lang, age 41, of Blue Ridge were arrested following an investigation into the selling of pressed fentanyl pills.

On September 7, 2023, Lang, Kilgo, and Lowery were pulled over for a traffic violation on Highway 5 in McCaysville, GA. Police found about 75 suspected fentanyl pills in Lang’s possession. Kilgo had about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and suspected methamphetamine. Further investigation revealed that the women had driven to a home in Tennessee to pick up the pills. Tennessee law enforcement authorities later executed a search warrant at the TN home. Police seized over 500 suspected fentanyl pills, money, & two firearms, arresting 10 people on drug related charges.

The women are charged with the following:

Lowery – charged with Possession of Drug Related Objects

Kilgo – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Lang – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

All three women were booked into the Fannin County Adult Detention Center.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Police Department, Cleveland (TN) Police Department, 10th Judicial (TN) Drug Task Force, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office all participated in this investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to drug activity is encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.