//Georgia State of Emergency triggers consumer protections

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp’s State of Emergency declaration triggers several consumer protections by Commissioner King.

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency across Georgia due to the potential impact of Hurricane Idalia, scheduled to make landfall early Wednesday morning.

“The Governor’s emergency declaration triggers several important consumer protections that my office helped pass into law,” said Commissioner King. “From allowing Georgians to receive an early refill of important medications to a ban on public adjusters from soliciting new business, these measures are designed to protect Georgians at their most vulnerable during a national disaster.”

Senate Bill 391, signed into law in 2020, specifically allows for the early refill of a 30-day prescription, regardless of when it was last fulfilled, for a Georgia resident of a county either under a state of emergency declared by the Governor or a hurricane warning from the National Weather Service. It also allows Commissioner King to extend this early prescription refill waiver by 15-day or 30-day increments, if necessary.

House Bill 254, signed into law in 2021, bans public adjusters from soliciting or attempting to solicit a client for employment during the progress of a loss-producing natural disaster occurrence, which is defined as any natural disaster for which a state of emergency is proclaimed by the Governor.