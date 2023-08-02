//Georgia ranks among worst states for health care

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia recently ranked 44th for health care in a survey on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Health Care.

With the Average American spending more than $12,900 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Health Care, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine where Americans receive the highest-quality services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility and outcome. The data set ranges from the average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to the share of insured population.

Health Care in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

42 nd – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 42 nd – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 37 th – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 48 th – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 44 th – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 42 nd – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year 16th – % of Medical Residents Retained

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457