//Singer Noah Kahan will come to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – Folk-infused pop singer Noah Kahan will come to the Tucker Civic Center with the Stick Season Tour.

Critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan reveals new tour dates for Fall 2023 as a continuation of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” produced by Live Nation. The run includes a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Thursday, October 12th. Verified fan presale registration starts on Wednesday, July 12th at 12 pm at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/noahkahan. Presale starts Wednesday, July 19th at 10 am. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21st at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

In addition to recently wrapping up the 2022 leg of his tour, Noah delivered stand-out live performances of “Stick Season” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Northern Attitude” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also released a live acoustic performance of the fan favorite track “Homesick,” which was shot in his hometown of Strafford, VT—watch HERE.

Upon release, Stick Season debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart. Not to mention, it skyrocketed to #6 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, and Noah had six songs from the album chart on Spotify’s Viral 100 Chart—the most of any artist on the chart. The viral breakout title track also recently hit #1 on the AAA Radio Chart, Noah’s first #1 at the format.

Noah Kahan has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes towards organizations delivering mental health treatment and access to care.

Noah Kahan

As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became—almost in real-time. The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over one billion streams, released three full length albums (Busyhead, 2019; I Was / I Am, 2021; Stick Season, 2022) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. The result is Noah’s critically acclaimed new album Stick Season, which features his viral hit single “Stick Season” and has become his most successful release to date. Following the album release, Noah embarked on his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America, which will continue into 2023.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.