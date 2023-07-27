//Georgia man shot after pointing gun at officers

Share with friends

SANDY SPRINGS – A Georgia man wearing an armored vest was shot after pointing a handgun at officers who were conducting a drug investigation.

Release:

The GBI is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Sandy Springs Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 25, 2023. One man, identified as Benjamin Wright, age, 27, of Sandy Springs, was hit, sustaining minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information shows at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were near the Victoria Heights apartments, located at 7600 Roswell Rd. in Sandy Springs, conducting a drug investigation. Officers knocked on the door of an apartment and Wright stepped out of the apartment wearing an armored vest and holding a handgun, pointing it at officers. Two officers fired at Wright, who then went back into the apartment.

Officers called for Wright to come out and, eventually, he came out of the apartment, along with a woman. The woman was also detained. Initially, officers did not believe they hit Wright and continued their investigation. Once they realized they had hit Wright in the vest, they called the GBI to investigate.

Wright was wanted on active warrants.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.