//Georgia unemployment rate sees all-time high

ATLANTA – Georgia’s May unemployment rate was up compared to April with all-time high job numbers.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced that Georgia’s May unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, up one-tenth from a revised 3.1 percent in April. The unemployment rate held at 3.1 percent for nine consecutive months before the May uptick and was five-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

“Despite a slight uptick in Georgia’s unemployment rate, claims were down over the month with jobs hitting another all-time high,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “While it is too early to tell if we are on the verge of an economic correction, my administration will closely monitor our state’s unemployment numbers for any emerging trends.”

Jobs were up by 14,600 (0.3%) over the month and up by 118,100 (2.5%) over the year to 4,908,500, an all-time high.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in Private Education and Health Services, 661,800; Leisure and Hospitality, 521,100; and Financial Activities, 281,600.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 5,200; Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 2,400; Retail Trade, 1,900; Local Government, 1,500; and Real Estate, Rental, and Leasing, 1,200.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 34,900; Accommodation and Food Services, 28,900; Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 11,500; Local Government, 10,600; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 6,300; and Real Estate, Rental, and Leasing, 5,100.

Georgia’s labor force was at an all-time high in May, increasing by 14,857 to 5,290,658. Since the beginning of the year, the labor force has risen by 56,942 while the labor force participation rate was up one-tenth to 61.3 percent in May.

For the sixth consecutive month, the number of employed was up by 10,452 to 5,120,834, an all-time high. Since the beginning of the year, the number of employed has risen by 48,579. The employment-to-population ratio has remained unchanged at 59.3 percent.

In April, over 122,000 job listings were online for Georgians to access. The top five employers included Ingles, 1,600; Wellstar Health System, 1,500; Emory Healthcare, 1,100; Piedmont Healthcare, 1,000; and Randstad, 900.

The top five industries included Health Care, 15,500; Retail Trade, 12,500; Administrative and Support Services, 12,500; Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 10,000; and Accommodation and Food Services, 7,000.

The top five occupations included Health Care, 23,500; Sales, 14,000; Business Management and Operations, 12,500; Hospitality, Food, and Tourism, 11,500; and Information Technology, 9,500.

Initial claims were down 1,405 (-6%) from April to 24,002 in May. Over the year, initial claims were up 7,252 (43%).

