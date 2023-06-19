//Georgia ranks 10th worst unemployment rate change

Share with friends

ATLANTA – In a new Changes in Unemployment Rate by State study by WalletHub ranks Georgia as the 10th worst unemployment rate change.

With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 339,000 jobs in May, more than in the previous month, WalletHub released updated rankings for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

In order to take stock of how unemployment rates are changing throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (May 2023) to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019.

Unemployment Change in Georgia:

2.66% Change in Unemployment (May 2023 vs April 2023) 169,824 unemployed people in May 2023 vs 165,419 in April 2023; 2 nd worst change in the U.S.



10.15% Change in Unemployment (May 2023 vs May 2022) 169,824 unemployed people in May 2023 vs 154,171 in May 2022; 8 th worst change in the U.S.



-65.49% Change in Unemployment (May 2023 vs May 2020) 169,824 unemployed people in May 2023 vs 492,070 in May 2020; 6 th worst change in the U.S.



-7.74% Change in Unemployment (May 2023 vs May 2019) 169,824 unemployed people in May 2023 vs 184,081 in May 2019; 26 th best change in the U.S.



20.57% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (May 2023 vs April 2023) 38,415 continued claims in May 2023 vs 31,862 in April 2023; The worst change in the U.S.



3.2% Unemployment Rate (May 2023) 25 th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.



