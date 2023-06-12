//Georgia awarded $2.1M to target community health needs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia was awarded $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds from ASPR to target community health and health equity needs.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) announced $2.1 million for Georgia to strengthen the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) network – focusing on emergency preparedness, response, and health equity needs. Funding for the first-ever MRC State, Territory and Tribal Nations, Representative Organizations for Next Generation (MRC-STTRONG) grant program is from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The Georgia Medical Reserve Corps will use this funding to upgrade, advance, and reconstitute the recruitment of new MRC members and sustain existing skilled volunteers. This will be accomplished by increasing skills through training and expanding their mentorship program.

“MRC units are a force multiplier for local emergency responses,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell. “The ARP-funded awards announced today will bolster response efforts in communities across the nation, building on the invaluable role that the MRC played during our fight against COVID-19.”

The competitive grant was one of 33 awarded by ASPR through the MRC-STTRONG grant program. In March 2023, ASPR first announced $50 million in American Rescue Plan funding available for states, territories, tribes, public/private partnerships, and other public entities to expand their MRC network.

The MRC is a national network of 300,000 volunteers organized into approximately 750 local community-based groups committed to improving local emergency response capabilities, reducing vulnerabilities, and building community preparedness and resilience.

MRC units organize and use local volunteers who donate their time and expertise to prepare for and respond to emergencies and to support steady-state preparedness initiatives. They have supported emergency shelter operations and medical care during extreme weather events, organized vaccine clinics and testing sites during the COVID-19 response, provided medical support during large public gatherings, and much more. MRC volunteers also promote community preparedness to improve everyday health and reduce potential public health risks and vulnerabilities.

For more information about MRC, including joining a local MRC unit, visit aspr.hhs.gov/MRC.