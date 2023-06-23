//Electric vehicle parts supplier to invest in new GA facility

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A Korean EV automotive parts manufacturer plans to invest $72 million in a new facility creating over 160 new jobs in Georgia.

While on an economic development trip to the Paris Air Show this week, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that automotive parts manufacturer NVH Korea will establish a new facility in Locust Grove. The project will create over 160 new jobs and bring $72 million in investment to Henry County. This is the second economic development project Governor Kemp has announced this week, alone, while continuing to promote Georgia to international job creators through a packed agenda while abroad.

“Thanks to our reliable infrastructure network connecting partners all over the world and a great workforce, job creators can find success in every community in our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea. We’re proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”

NVH Korea is an automotive parts manufacturer based in the City of Ulsan and established in 1984. The company specializes in automotive noise, vibration, and heat-control parts, which it currently produces in Korea, Europe, and India. The company also operates a manufacturing facility that produces floor mats, cargo mats, and cargo trays in Georgia. The new facility will supply battery parts for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States for manufacturers such as Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia, and Hyundai Motor Group.

“We are pleased to announce that we have chosen the State of Georgia as our company’s first EV battery component manufacturing site. Cooperation between state agencies and our company staff has helped guide us throughout this project,” said Ja Kyum Koo, Chairman and CEO of NVH Korea. “It is the first step of our company’s effort to contribute to the electrification of the mobility industry, and we look forward to joining the community of Locust Grove and Henry County.”

NVH Korea’s new facility will be located at Gardner Logistics Park on Colvin Drive in Locust Grove. The facility will produce the EV battery system components that protect, connect, and sense the performance of battery cells. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Interested individuals can learn more about NVH Korea at www.nvhkorea.co.kr.

“NVH’s investment will increase our manufacturing jobs base and make us part of Georgia’s electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Mayor Robert Price, City of Locust Grove. “We look forward to a successful partnership with NVH and the opportunities this investment creates.”

“Today’s announcement by NVH will add a great mix of quality manufacturing jobs for our citizens, continuing to diversify our economy,” said Carlotta Harrell, Chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited to welcome NVH and for our community to join Georgia’s growing electric vehicle manufacturing base.”

Project Manager Jacob Lee represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“There is an economic transformation happening in communities across Georgia as manufacturers create the jobs of the future in line with cutting-edge technologies and industry trends,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We welcome innovators, many of which are establishing their first U.S. or e-mobility manufacturing presence, like NVH Korea. These companies enrich the local industry mix, provide well-paying jobs for Georgians, and continue to build on our already robust statewide mobility ecosystem. Many thanks to NVH Korea for selecting Georgia and congratulations to our community partners in Henry County.”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry. From July 1 through December 31, 2022, the automotive industry was the second-largest source of new jobs and investment. As the emerging electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued job creation along the entire supply chain, resulting in more than $22.7 billion in investments and the creation of over 28,400 jobs since 2020.