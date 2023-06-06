//AAA Safe Summit will address GA roadway fatalities

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Traffic safety experts and community planners will attend the AAA Safe System Summit to address fatalities on Georgia roadways.

What: AAA Safe System Summit – A Safe System approach aims to eliminate fatal & serious injuries for all road users.

When: Wednesday, June 7th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Where: The Forsyth Conference Center, 3410 Ronal Reagan Blvd., Building C, Cumming, GA 30041

Why: According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, applying the Safe System approach involves anticipating human mistakes by designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of a mistake low; and when a mistake leads to a crash, the impact on the human body doesn’t result in a fatality or serious injury. Road design and management should encourage safe speeds and manipulate appropriate crash angles to reduce injury severity.

The summit will focus on the Why, What, and How of implementing the Safe System approach in local community projects. Discussing each element of roadway safety: Safer Roads, Safer Speeds, Safer Vehicles, Post Crash Care, and Safer People. Each element is designed to catch one another by working off the last, not working independently, which can lead to zero fatalities. This creates a transportation network of safety stakeholders working in tandem to create a zero-fatality network. AAA stands committed to ensuring roads are safe for all motorists.

Interviews & Visuals: Interviews are available on the day of the summit. Speakers include experts from- AAA Traffic Safety Foundation & Research, National Center for Rural Road Safety, Safe Kids Worldwide, GDOT, Warner Robins Police Department, Kia Georgia Manufacturing Plant, Healthcare, and Vision Zero Network.

The audience includes- Traffic Safety Partners, State & Local Officials, State & Local Chambers, Law enforcement, City Planners, Healthcare, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

