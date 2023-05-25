//Georgia ranks top 3 for festival hotspot

ATLANTA – A new study has discovered America’s Top Festival Hotspots ranking Georgia in the top 3 states for festival lovers.
Release:
America’s Top Festival Hotspots Revealed – Which States Made the Cut?
- A new study has discovered America’s festival hotspots across the US, and the results might be a little surprising.
- Wisconsin is revealed to be the number one festival hotspot in America, for festival lovers
- California ranked 49 in our list due to its high crime levels across the US – excluding crime, Texas, Florida, and California would be the top three festival locations.
Coachella has become one of the most iconic festivals in the world, drawing some of the biggest names in the music industry. But have you ever wondered which states are the most festival-crazed, and which are the best for festival goers?
To make everyone’s summer break easier, AirportParkingReservations.com has conducted a study on America’s festival hotspots, taking into account multiple factors including the number of festivals, crime rates, average weather conditions, and more. The results are in, and they might surprise you!
So, which states are the hidden gems for festival goers this summer?
Rank
|State
|Number of festivals
|Crime reports (2021)
|Average rainfall a year (inches)
|Average temperature (F)
|Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights)
|Cost of Smirnoff
|Total ranking
|1
|Wisconsin
|16
|
21,832
|34
|43.1
|432
|12.29
|50.6
|2
|Nevada
|14
|
18,298
|10
|49.9
|474
|9.49
|49.5
|3
|Georgia
|8
|
46,865
|50
|64
|372
|8.99
|48.8
|4
|Mississippi
|2
|12,841
|56
|63
|422
|11.99
|47.1
|5
|Kentucky
|6
|
15,159
|47
|56
|372
|10.49
|47.0
|6
|New Mexico
|2
|
22,077
|14
|53
|438
|11.49
|46.2
|7
|Maryland
|12
|
27,435
|44
|54.2
|393
|9.99
|45.3
|8
|South Carolina
|4
|
33,133
|48
|62.4
|248
|11.99
|45.0
|9
|Florida
|36
|
86,907
|54
|71
|546
|10.99
|45.0
|10
|Colorado
|18
|
30,238
|17
|45
|471
|10.49
|44.9
|11
|Oklahoma
|3
|
23,666
|39
|59.6
|282
|14.59
|44.6
|12
|Kansas
|2
|
16,783
|33
|54
|426
|12.99
|44.6
|13
|Missouri
|5
|
38,447
|43
|
54.5
|372
|9.69
|44.1
|14
|Ohio
|21
|
39,805
|40
|51
|379
|11.99
|44.0
|15
|Arizona
|5
|
40,435
|12
|60
|309
|14.99
|43.5
|16
|New Jersey
|11
|
19,669
|48
|52.7
|531
|11.09
|43.5
|17
|Delaware
|1
|8,185
|45
|55
|444
|11.99
|43.2
|18
|Virginia
|10
|
20,838
|44
|55
|408
|14.99
|42.5
|19
|Wyoming
|3
|
4,585
|13
|42.0
|477
|11.99
|42.2
|20
|Idaho
|4
|
6,656
|18
|
44.4
|453
|12.95
|42.0
Wisconsin takes the crown as the biggest festival-loving state
Home to Summerfest, Wisconsin is home to some of the most diverse and vibrant festivals in America. Not only does it have low crime rates, but it also has the ninth-highest number of festivals. It also has a long, rich history of music artists and lovers.
Wisconsin also ranked number one for the number of searches for music festivals on average per month, making its residents ready for their summer breaks, singing along in venues and fields across the country.
It’s not going to come as a surprise that Nevada has ranked second on our list. With some of the biggest and best outdoor venues in the world, Nevada is found to be hosting 14 music festivals (not including small independent festivals) in 2023. With an average temperature of 49.9 F in the hot summers, Nevada can reach tops of 100F with a dry, warm climate. Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s taking a top spot.
Which states ranked low on our festival goers list this summer?
|Rank
|State
|Number of music festivals
|Crime reports (2021)
|Average rainfall a year (inches)
|Average temperature (F)
|Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights)
|Cost of Smirnoff
|Total ranking
|1
|Alaska
|2
|10,647
|200
|
26.6
|324
|16.99
|18.0
|2
|California
|59
|
178,304
|22
|59
|438
|16.99
|22.2
|3
|New York
|20
|
73,160
|40
|45.4
|537
|16.99
|26.2
|4
|Washington
|16
|
28,061
|73
|48
|534
|14.99
|33.4
|5
|Montana
|7
|
9,319
|15
|
42.7
|615
|16.9
|33.5
|6
|Texas
|17
|
135,574
|27
|65
|657
|11.99
|33.8
|7
|Michigan
|12
|50,363
|34
|44.4
|426
|12.99
|34.0
|8
|Vermont
|3
|
3,515
|43
|42.9
|660
|13.99
|34.5
|9
|Oregon
|6
|
17,698
|41
|
48.4
|564
|13.95
|37.0
|10
|New Hampshire
|2
|
4,198
|46
|44
|561
|12.99
|37.0
|11
|Pennsylvania
|18
|
53,081
|44
|49
|384
|12.99
|37.0
|12
|Nebraska
|2
|
10,291
|27
|49
|600
|15.99
|37.1
|13
|South Dakota
|1
|8,389
|23
|45
|600
|13.69
|37.8
|14
|Maine
|2
|
3,778
|46
|
41.0
|321
|13.99
|38.0
|15
|Massachusetts
|10
|
23,394
|49
|47.9
|615
|10.99
|38.2
|16
|Illinois
|19
|
56,731
|40
|
51.8
|375
|12.99
|38.5
|17
|Connecticut
|1
|
9,589
|50
|49
|468
|12.99
|38.8
|18
|North Dakota
|1
|
6,766
|19
|40
|372
|13.99
|38.9
|19
|Rhode Island
|3
|
4,931
|50
|50
|349
|14.99
|38.9
|20
|Utah
|7
|
13,400
|17
|49
|780
|12.99
|39.3
While you may think the home of Coachella would rank number one, you’d be wrong… due to high crime levels, some of the most popular states in the US took a dive in 2023, with Texas and California ranking in the bottom 10. The data found that if crime wasn’t incorporated into our factors, Texas (1st), Florida (2nd), and California would be the top-ranking festival states.
More information can be found on-site: https://airportparkingreservations.com/blog/ultimate-us-festival-guide
Methodology
A deep dive was taken into all-things festival goers would incorporate into their trip, from clear skies, to the cost of drinks, and more. Data was collected on:
- The number of festivals in each state (large festivals)
- Crime reports in 2021 (last year released)
- Average rain, sun, and temperature across each state all year around
- Cost of accommodation for 3 days in a 3* hotel
- Cost of a bottle of Smirnoff
- Number of airports in each state
- Google search data for “Music Festivals”.
Each factor was then normalized and ranked to create the ultimate festival index for 2023.
About AirportParkingReservations.com
AirportParkingReservations is an airport parking distributor, offering parking deals for travelers. AirportParkingReservations has 409 parking partners at 88 airports worldwide. AirportParkingReservations is part of CAVU’s Global Brand Network. For airports, for partners, for people – we are CAVU.
Founded by MAG and backed by over 80 years of aviation expertise, we’re striving to revolutionize airport travel, creating value for passengers, and more importantly, the businesses that serve them.