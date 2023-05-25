//Georgia ranks top 3 for festival hotspot
ATLANTA – A new study has discovered America’s Top Festival Hotspots ranking Georgia in the top 3 states for festival lovers.

America’s Top Festival Hotspots Revealed – Which States Made the Cut?

  • A new study has discovered America’s festival hotspots across the US, and the results might be a little surprising. 
  • Wisconsin is revealed to be the number one festival hotspot in America, for festival lovers 
  • California ranked 49 in our list due to its high crime levels across the US – excluding crime, Texas, Florida, and California would be the top three festival locations. 

Coachella has become one of the most iconic festivals in the world, drawing some of the biggest names in the music industry. But have you ever wondered which states are the most festival-crazed, and which are the best for festival goers? 

To make everyone’s summer break easier, AirportParkingReservations.com has conducted a study on America’s festival hotspots, taking into account multiple factors including the number of festivals, crime rates, average weather conditions, and more. The results are in, and they might surprise you! 

So, which states are the hidden gems for festival goers this summer?  


Rank 		State Number of festivals Crime reports (2021) Average rainfall a year (inches) Average temperature (F) Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights) Cost of Smirnoff Total ranking 
Wisconsin 16  
21,832 		34 43.1 432 12.29 50.6 
Nevada 14  
18,298 		10 49.9 474 9.49 49.5 
Georgia  
46,865 		50 64 372 8.99 48.8 
Mississippi 12,841 56 63 422 11.99 47.1 
Kentucky  
15,159 		47 56 372 10.49 47.0 
New Mexico  
22,077 		14 53 438 11.49 46.2 
Maryland 12  
27,435 		44 54.2 393 9.99 45.3 
South Carolina  
33,133 		48 62.4 248 11.99 45.0 
Florida 36  
86,907 		54 71 546 10.99 45.0 
10 Colorado 18  
30,238 		17 45 471 10.49 44.9 
11 Oklahoma  
23,666 		39 59.6 282 14.59 44.6 
12 Kansas  
16,783 		33 54 426 12.99 44.6 
13 Missouri  
38,447 		43  
54.5 		372 9.69 44.1 
14 Ohio 21  
39,805 		40 51 379 11.99 44.0 
15 Arizona  
40,435 		12 60 309 14.99 43.5 
16 New Jersey 11  
19,669 		48 52.7 531 11.09 43.5 
17 Delaware 8,185 45 55 444 11.99 43.2 
18 Virginia 10  
20,838 		44 55 408 14.99 42.5 
19 Wyoming  
4,585 		13 42.0 477 11.99 42.2 
20 Idaho  
6,656 		18  
44.4 		453 12.95 42.0 

Wisconsin takes the crown as the biggest festival-loving state 

Home to Summerfest, Wisconsin is home to some of the most diverse and vibrant festivals in America. Not only does it have low crime rates, but it also has the ninth-highest number of festivals. It also has a long, rich history of music artists and lovers.  

Wisconsin also ranked number one for the number of searches for music festivals on average per month, making its residents ready for their summer breaks, singing along in venues and fields across the country. 

It’s not going to come as a surprise that Nevada has ranked second on our list. With some of the biggest and best outdoor venues in the world, Nevada is found to be hosting 14 music festivals (not including small independent festivals) in 2023. With an average temperature of 49.9 F in the hot summers, Nevada can reach tops of 100F with a dry, warm climate. Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s taking a top spot. 

Which states ranked low on our festival goers list this summer?  

Rank State Number of music festivals Crime reports (2021) Average rainfall a year (inches) Average temperature (F) Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights) Cost of Smirnoff Total ranking 
Alaska 10,647 200  
26.6 		324 16.99 18.0 
California 59  
178,304 		22 59 438 16.99 22.2 
New York 20  
73,160 		40 45.4  537 16.99 26.2 
Washington 16  
28,061 		73 48 534 14.99 33.4 
Montana  
9,319 		15  
42.7 		615 16.9 33.5 
Texas 17  
135,574 		27 65 657 11.99 33.8 
Michigan 12 50,363 34 44.4  426 12.99 34.0 
Vermont  
3,515 		43 42.9  660 13.99 34.5 
Oregon  
17,698 		41  
48.4 		564 13.95 37.0 
10 New Hampshire  
4,198 		46 44 561 12.99 37.0 
11 Pennsylvania 18  
53,081 		44 49 384 12.99 37.0 
12 Nebraska  
10,291 		27 49 600 15.99 37.1 
13 South Dakota 8,389 23 45 600 13.69 37.8 
14 Maine  
3,778 		46  
41.0 		321 13.99 38.0 
15 Massachusetts 10  
23,394 		49 47.9  615 10.99 38.2 
16 Illinois 19  
56,731 		40  
51.8 		375 12.99 38.5 
17 Connecticut  
9,589 		50 49 468 12.99 38.8 
18 North Dakota  
6,766 		19 40 372 13.99 38.9 
19 Rhode Island  
4,931 		50 50 349 14.99 38.9 
20 Utah  
13,400 		17 49 780 12.99 39.3 

While you may think the home of Coachella would rank number one, you’d be wrong… due to high crime levels, some of the most popular states in the US took a dive in 2023, with Texas and California ranking in the bottom 10. The data found that if crime wasn’t incorporated into our factors, Texas (1st), Florida (2nd), and California would be the top-ranking festival states. 

More information can be found on-site: https://airportparkingreservations.com/blog/ultimate-us-festival-guide

Methodology 

A deep dive was taken into all-things festival goers would incorporate into their trip, from clear skies, to the cost of drinks, and more. Data was collected on: 

  • The number of festivals in each state (large festivals) 
  • Crime reports in 2021 (last year released) 
  • Average rain, sun, and temperature across each state all year around 
  • Cost of accommodation for 3 days in a 3* hotel 
  • Cost of a bottle of Smirnoff  
  • Number of airports in each state 
  • Google search data for “Music Festivals”. 

Each factor was then normalized and ranked to create the ultimate festival index for 2023. 

About  AirportParkingReservations.com 

AirportParkingReservations is an airport parking distributor, offering parking deals for travelers. AirportParkingReservations has 409 parking partners at 88 airports worldwide. AirportParkingReservations is part of CAVU’s Global Brand Network. For airports, for partners, for people – we are CAVU.  

Founded by MAG and backed by over 80 years of aviation expertise, we’re striving to revolutionize airport travel, creating value for passengers, and more importantly, the businesses that serve them. 

