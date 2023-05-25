//Georgia ranks top 3 for festival hotspot

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study has discovered America’s Top Festival Hotspots ranking Georgia in the top 3 states for festival lovers.

Release:

America’s Top Festival Hotspots Revealed – Which States Made the Cut?

A new study has discovered America’s festival hotspots across the US, and the results might be a little surprising.

Wisconsin is revealed to be the number one festival hotspot in America, for festival lovers

California ranked 49 in our list due to its high crime levels across the US – excluding crime, Texas, Florida, and California would be the top three festival locations.

Coachella has become one of the most iconic festivals in the world, drawing some of the biggest names in the music industry. But have you ever wondered which states are the most festival-crazed, and which are the best for festival goers?

To make everyone’s summer break easier, AirportParkingReservations.com has conducted a study on America’s festival hotspots, taking into account multiple factors including the number of festivals, crime rates, average weather conditions, and more. The results are in, and they might surprise you!

So, which states are the hidden gems for festival goers this summer?



Rank State Number of festivals Crime reports (2021) Average rainfall a year (inches) Average temperature (F) Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights) Cost of Smirnoff Total ranking 1 Wisconsin 16

21,832 34 43.1 432 12.29 50.6 2 Nevada 14

18,298 10 49.9 474 9.49 49.5 3 Georgia 8

46,865 50 64 372 8.99 48.8 4 Mississippi 2 12,841 56 63 422 11.99 47.1 5 Kentucky 6

15,159 47 56 372 10.49 47.0 6 New Mexico 2

22,077 14 53 438 11.49 46.2 7 Maryland 12

27,435 44 54.2 393 9.99 45.3 8 South Carolina 4

33,133 48 62.4 248 11.99 45.0 9 Florida 36

86,907 54 71 546 10.99 45.0 10 Colorado 18

30,238 17 45 471 10.49 44.9 11 Oklahoma 3

23,666 39 59.6 282 14.59 44.6 12 Kansas 2

16,783 33 54 426 12.99 44.6 13 Missouri 5

38,447 43

54.5 372 9.69 44.1 14 Ohio 21

39,805 40 51 379 11.99 44.0 15 Arizona 5

40,435 12 60 309 14.99 43.5 16 New Jersey 11

19,669 48 52.7 531 11.09 43.5 17 Delaware 1 8,185 45 55 444 11.99 43.2 18 Virginia 10

20,838 44 55 408 14.99 42.5 19 Wyoming 3

4,585 13 42.0 477 11.99 42.2 20 Idaho 4

6,656 18

44.4 453 12.95 42.0

Wisconsin takes the crown as the biggest festival-loving state

Home to Summerfest, Wisconsin is home to some of the most diverse and vibrant festivals in America. Not only does it have low crime rates, but it also has the ninth-highest number of festivals. It also has a long, rich history of music artists and lovers.

Wisconsin also ranked number one for the number of searches for music festivals on average per month, making its residents ready for their summer breaks, singing along in venues and fields across the country.

It’s not going to come as a surprise that Nevada has ranked second on our list. With some of the biggest and best outdoor venues in the world, Nevada is found to be hosting 14 music festivals (not including small independent festivals) in 2023. With an average temperature of 49.9 F in the hot summers, Nevada can reach tops of 100F with a dry, warm climate. Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s taking a top spot.

Which states ranked low on our festival goers list this summer?

Rank State Number of music festivals Crime reports (2021) Average rainfall a year (inches) Average temperature (F) Cost of an Airbnb/rental accommodation in the area (3* 3 Nights) Cost of Smirnoff Total ranking 1 Alaska 2 10,647 200

26.6 324 16.99 18.0 2 California 59

178,304 22 59 438 16.99 22.2 3 New York 20

73,160 40 45.4 537 16.99 26.2 4 Washington 16

28,061 73 48 534 14.99 33.4 5 Montana 7

9,319 15

42.7 615 16.9 33.5 6 Texas 17

135,574 27 65 657 11.99 33.8 7 Michigan 12 50,363 34 44.4 426 12.99 34.0 8 Vermont 3

3,515 43 42.9 660 13.99 34.5 9 Oregon 6

17,698 41

48.4 564 13.95 37.0 10 New Hampshire 2

4,198 46 44 561 12.99 37.0 11 Pennsylvania 18

53,081 44 49 384 12.99 37.0 12 Nebraska 2

10,291 27 49 600 15.99 37.1 13 South Dakota 1 8,389 23 45 600 13.69 37.8 14 Maine 2

3,778 46

41.0 321 13.99 38.0 15 Massachusetts 10

23,394 49 47.9 615 10.99 38.2 16 Illinois 19

56,731 40

51.8 375 12.99 38.5 17 Connecticut 1

9,589 50 49 468 12.99 38.8 18 North Dakota 1

6,766 19 40 372 13.99 38.9 19 Rhode Island 3

4,931 50 50 349 14.99 38.9 20 Utah 7

13,400 17 49 780 12.99 39.3

While you may think the home of Coachella would rank number one, you’d be wrong… due to high crime levels, some of the most popular states in the US took a dive in 2023, with Texas and California ranking in the bottom 10. The data found that if crime wasn’t incorporated into our factors, Texas (1st), Florida (2nd), and California would be the top-ranking festival states.

More information can be found on-site: https://airportparkingreservations.com/blog/ultimate-us-festival-guide

Methodology

A deep dive was taken into all-things festival goers would incorporate into their trip, from clear skies, to the cost of drinks, and more. Data was collected on:

The number of festivals in each state (large festivals)

Crime reports in 2021 (last year released)

Average rain, sun, and temperature across each state all year around

Cost of accommodation for 3 days in a 3* hotel

Cost of a bottle of Smirnoff

Number of airports in each state

Google search data for “Music Festivals”.

Each factor was then normalized and ranked to create the ultimate festival index for 2023.

