//General Mills issues Gold Medal Flour recall

Share with friends

ATLANTA – General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

Release:

On April 28, 2023, General Mills voluntarily issued a nationwide recall of 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with “Better if Used By” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to flour has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/infantis-03-23/index.html

Key Points:

Investigators have identified Gold Medal flour as the source of this outbreak.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory data show that Gold Medal flour contaminated with Salmonella has made people sick.

All six people who remembered the brand of flour they used reported Gold Medal All-Purpose Flour, and FDA found the outbreak strain in Gold Medal flour collected from a General Mills facility in Missouri.

On April 28, 2023, General Mills recalled the following products, which have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024: 5- and 10-lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 2- and 5- lb. bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose flour

See the recall notice for more info.

A total of 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states. Three people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreaks may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat, sell, or bake with recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled flour using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.