//GSP conducts statewide concentrated patrol

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol recently conducted a statewide concentrated patol on local streets and the interstates for spring break.

This past Friday, the Georgia State Patrol conducted a statewide concentrated patrol on the busiest travel day for spring break. Troopers from around the state patrolled the interstates and local streets of Georgia, reminding drivers to slow down, do not drive distracted, wear a seatbelt, and do not drive under the influence. As a result of this concentrated patrol, Troopers stopped 10,997 vehicles, issued 5,856 citations and 8,653 warnings, issued 2,906 citations for speeding, issued 428 citations for distracted driving, issued 633 citations for no seatbelt, and arrested 167 drivers for driving under the influence. Troopers also investigated 367 crashes and aided 104 stranded motorists.

Troopers continued their concentrated efforts into the weekend, where they focused on crime suppression in the cities of Atlanta and Savannah. Troopers performed 928 traffic stops which yielded 652 citations, 773 warnings, and 44 drivers arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers also charged 74 drivers with reckless driving and 18 drivers with reckless stunt driving. There were 29 pursuits and 71 vehicles impounded during the weekend patrols. Troopers made 62 custodial arrests, recovered 5 stolen vehicles, and arrested 15 wanted persons. The Georgia State Patrol worked collectively with the Atlanta Police Department, Savannah Police Department, and other local metro agencies to ensure this detail was a success.