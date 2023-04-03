//GaDOE posts ELA standards for public comment

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education posts the new K-12 English Language Arts standards for public comment.

Release:

Based on the recommendation of State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education has posted new K-12 English Language Arts (ELA) standards for a 30-day public comment period. If approved, the standards will be implemented in the 2025-2026 school year to allow time for teacher training.

Click the link at the top of this release to view the draft standards and provide feedback – the survey will close on May 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.

The standards were initially posted for public comment in November 2022. Based on the comments received, teacher committees were reconvened to make updates in response to public feedback. Specifically, GaDOE responded to public feedback by streamlining and strengthening K-12 learning progressions; cleaning up and standardizing formatting; emphasizing grammar, usage, and mechanics; and providing additional teacher clarity.

The draft standards leverage the insight and expertise of thousands of Georgians to support ELA instruction that is Georgia-developed and age- and developmentally appropriate. The standards are intentionally designed to provide a strong literacy foundation beginning in the early grades, including the addition of a specific Foundations domain throughout the K-5 standards.

Drafted by Georgia ELA teachers with input from educational leaders, parents, students, business and industry leaders, and community members, the standards are designed to be clear, understandable, and present a balanced amount of content to cover in each year – so that students can truly master concepts rather than simply being quickly exposed to them.

The standards feature built-in learning progressions across grade spans and within grade-level concepts, allowing teachers to remediate or accelerate learning as needed.

“I appreciate the feedback of Georgia educators and citizens that has allowed us to shape the best possible academic standards for our state,” Superintendent Woods said. “As with the math standards adopted in 2021, our aim was to create standards that are Georgia-owned and Georgia-grown, clear, age- and developmentally appropriate, and laser-focused on the preparation students need for the future. I encourage Georgians to continue to engage in the process as we enter this public comment period.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, teachers will receive training and professional learning, new resources will be developed, assessments that are aligned to these standards will be developed, and communication will be provided to parents to ensure a smooth transition.

How the standards were developed

The ELA standards revision process included review by a Citizens Review Committee composed of students, parents, business and community leaders, and concerned Georgia citizens, along with an Academic Review Committee composed of postsecondary partners, child development experts, and business leaders. The standards were drafted by working groups of more than 300 ELA educators from all areas of the state. Additionally, more than 14,000 Georgians participated in public surveys to provide feedback on the standards.​

Click the link below to view the draft standards and provide feedback.

https://www.georgiastandards.org/Pages/English-Language-Arts-Survey.aspx