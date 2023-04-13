//Atlanta ranks in top 5 for rising inflation

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new report from WalletHub releases a study on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most with Atlanta, Georgia ranking in the top 5.

With the year-over-year inflation rate at 5.0% in March, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most, as well as expert commentary.

To determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared 22 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. We compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

Rising the Most Rising the Least 1. Philadelphia, PA 18. Honolulu, HI 2. Detroit, MI 19. Riverside, CA 3. Phoenix, AZ 20. Anchorage, AK 4. Seattle, WA 21. Minneapolis, MN 5. Atlanta, GA 22. Los Angeles, CA

