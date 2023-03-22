//State Senate approves legislation reform on private auto insurance

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Senate has approved legislation reform on private auto insurance rates filed in Georgia.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the Georgia State Senate has given final approval to legislation reforming how private auto insurance rates are filed in Georgia.

House Bill 221 gives the Commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before they go into effect, closing a loophole that insurers had previously exploited to increase rates by as much as 25 percent in a single filing.

“Heading into this legislative session, we made it a priority to work with the General Assembly to give our office more authority over car insurance rate filings that impact hardworking Georgia families,” said Commissioner King. “This legislation will allow us to review all filings before they go into effect – while at the same time guaranteeing speed to market, which is critical for the industry.”

House Bill 221 keeps the Commissioner’s “prior approval” authorities over mandatory minimum limits filings while giving him 60 days to review all other filings. Upon Governor Kemp’s signature, this legislation would go into effect on July 1.