//Governor Kemp, legislative leaders highlight AFY23 budget items

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp and legislative leaders of the General Assembly highlight the signing of the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Governor Brian P. Kemp was joined by legislative leaders from both chambers and parties of the General Assembly in highlighting the signing of House Bill 18 – the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Matt Hatchett and legislators from both chambers, Governor Kemp highlighted budget priorities designed to help Georgians fight through 40-year high inflation, strengthen school security, invest in healthcare and public safety, and spur job growth in every corner of the state.

“We are putting money back in the hands of Georgia families battling 40-year high inflation,” said Governor Kemp. “While some on the federal level are exploring new opportunities to take and spend more taxpayer dollars, I was proud to sign a budget that represents our commitment to putting hardworking Georgians first and growing our state’s economy, not government.”

“The priorities addressed in the AFY23 budget show our steadfast commitment to appropriate taxpayers’ dollars in a fiscally conservative manner,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I commend Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, all of the subcommittee chairs and the entire Senate on their partnership with the House and administration to get this budget finalized. I look forward to our continued work on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.”

“The AFY23 budget makes strategic investments for our growing state while returning money to the taxpayers,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “I want to thank House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett and his team for their work on this budget, and I thank Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, and our colleagues in the Senate for sharing our commitment to being good stewards of the state’s resources.”

Below are several highlights from the AFY 2023 budget signed by Governor Kemp on Friday, March 10: