//Georgia gas prices decreases to $3.22 a gallon

ATLANTA – The average price of gas in Georgia has decreased at the pump with drivers paying 4 cents less than a week ago.

Georgia gas price average decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, exactly the same as a month ago, and 96 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $15.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians felt some relief at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Slow demand and the price of crude oil plunging into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021, contributed to the decrease in gas prices.”

Gas Prices Hold Steady Amid Economic Turbulence

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.44 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 236 million barrels. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $3.72 to settle at $67.61. Crude prices dropped that week amid rising market concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Low confidence in the sector and fears that regulatory responses could tip the economy into a recession could push crude demand down alongside prices.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $3.23

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.29), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.27), and Brunswick ($3.26).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Warner Robins ($3.16), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.15), and Albany ($3.08).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.44 $3.44 $3.47 $3.41 $4.26 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.22 $3.22 $3.26 $3.22 $4.18 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

