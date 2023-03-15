//GA domestic violence investigation ends in OIS

Share with friends

CORDELE – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when a domestic violence incident suspect fled law enforcement.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cordele, GA. The Cordele Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation on March 13, 2023. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:30 a.m., Cordele Police Department officers were investigating a domestic violence incident near the 600 block of North 3rd Street. An officer attempted to stop a green Chevrolet Trailblazer in connection with the investigation and a pursuit ensued. At one point, the pursuit ended. The officer got out of the police car and the SUV turned around and drove in the officer’s direction. At that time, the officer fired multiple shots at the SUV. The driver of the SUV drove away, and the SUV was later found abandoned by law enforcement. It is not believed anyone in the SUV was shot. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will be given to the Crisp County District Attorney’s Office for review.