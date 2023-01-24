//UGA post-election poll dispels voter suppression myth

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A UGA independent post-election poll dispels the myth of voter suppression in Georgia with voters reportedly satisified.

Following the tireless claims of voter suppression from Democrats and the mainstream media over SB 202, an independent post-election poll conducted by the University of Georgia paints a much different picture according to Georgia voters.

The post-election survey proves that Georgia voters were satisified with their voting experience:

▪ Over 90% of voters feel it was easy to cast their ballot

▪ 3/4 of voters waited less than 10 minutes

▪ 95% of voters had “excellent” or “good” voting experiences

“Yet again, the myth of voter suppression in Georgia fails to be supported by a shred of evidence,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Democrats have juiced this lie for every cent it was worth, disparaging our state and undermining faith in our elections. But the facts are clear: Georgia’s Election Integrity Act made it easy to vote and hard to cheat. It is past time for President Biden and his allies to apologize to the people of Georgia and request the Department of Justice withdraw their ridiculous lawsuit against the state.”