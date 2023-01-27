//Kemp’s approval ratings reach record high

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp’s popularity reaches a new record high with 62% of Georgians approving of the governor.

Following the State of the State address, Governor Brian Kemp’s approval rating sits at a record high. Sixty-two percent of Georgians approve of the governor’s performance and believe the Peach State is moving in the right direction.

“Governor Kemp’s popularity continues to rise because voters have confidence in his strong leadership and overwhelmingly support his commonsense agenda to put hardworking Georgians first,” said Cody Hall, Senior Advisor to the Georgians First Leadership Committee. “Despite tens of millions of dollars being spent against him over the last four years, Georgians have Governor Kemp’s back. Today’s State of the State address proves the Governor is not resting on the laurels of his first term, but championing a bold, families-first policy agenda that will ensure our state remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”