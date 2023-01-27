//Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming renewal of ESAP and could not be more grateful for the work of agency staff and federal partners in getting this approved,” said Commissioner Candice Broce. “It’s an important milestone in our efforts to improve the nutrition and food security of Georgia’s seniors, and one that will allow us to keep customer experience and administrative efficiency on the rise.”

The renewal will take effect Feb. 1, 2023, and include an extension of the period of renewal/recertification for eligible households. This allows DHS to waive eligible customers’ recertification interviews and extend their certification period from 12 months to 36 months, with no periodic report required to maintain eligibility. No special action is required of new or existing customers to benefit from this renewal; new applicants determined eligible for ESAP will have their cases automatically converted.

For more information on ESAP for SNAP benefits, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/snap-food-stamps/senior-snap.