//Georgia ranks in top 10 best roads for travel in U.S.

Share with friends

ATLANTA – An analysis of the best and worst roads in each state for travel has ranked Georgia in the top 10 of best roads in the U.S.

Release:

ConsumerAffairs recently published an analysis of which states have 2022’s worst (and best) roads for travel.

Map of road conditions in the United States.

This holiday season, drivers traveling through Hawaii, Rhode Island, Louisiana, California, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Arkansas, Colorado, South Carolina and Iowa are in for the bumpiest and potentially most dangerous rides. Low infrastructure budgets have led to potholed, uneven and hazardous roads in these states, according to the new study.

On the other hand, those traveling through New Hampshire, Minnesota, Vermont, Alabama and Idaho should experience smoother travel than other road warriors this season.

According to our nationwide survey, the average driver gives the roads in their state a rating of just a 4.8 out of 10. Interestingly, even in states that rank well on paper for road quality, many survey respondents rated their roads as “terrible.”

ConsumerAffairs data scientists compared four factors to determine which states have the worst roads: dollar amount spent per mile of roadway, pavement conditions reported by the Federal Highway Administration, vehicle miles traveled and annual motor crash fatalities.

Each factor was standardized, weighted and assigned a certain percentage based on level of significance, then we combined ratings from each dimension to produce the final scores.

To see where each state ranks in our study, see the table below or check out the full report: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/automotive/us-road-conditions.html

Worst roads Previous year’s rating Poor pavement roughness (rural)* Poor pavement roughness (urban)* 1. Hawaii 2 16% 26% 2. Rhode Island 1 17% 41% 3. Louisiana 8 7% 25% 4. California 4 5% 44% 5. Wisconsin 3 6% 29% 6. Mississippi 24 3% 15% 7. Arkansas 30 6% 15% 8. Colorado 18 5% 18% 9. South Carolina 14 3% 10% 10. Iowa 22 6% 20% 11. Nebraska 12 4% 35% 12. Massachusetts 5 7% 31% 13. Illinois 13 6% 21% 14. West Virginia 28 7% 12% 15. Texas 17 2% 19% 16. Arizona 38 4% 12% 17. Washington 11 5% 23% 18. New York 10 4% 30% 19. Alaska 37 16% 9% 20. Michigan 9 3% 25% 21. Oklahoma 16 6% 11% 22. Montana 20 3% 16% 23. South Dakota 6 3% 15% 24. Wyoming 26 2% 12% 25. New Mexico 27 4% 14% 26. Pennsylvania 15 4% 21% 27. New Jersey 7 5% 27% 28. Connecticut 21 4% 14% 29. Virginia 23 2% 13% 30. Oregon 31 2% 15% 31. Kentucky 45 2% 7% 32. North Carolina 34 1% 8% 33. Maine 19 6% 13% 34. Ohio 25 2% 16% 35. Delaware 35 2% 10% 36. North Dakota 48 2% 14% 37. Maryland 29 3% 20% 38. Missouri 36 1% 10% 39. Tennessee 39 2% 9% 40. Utah 40 2% 7% 41. Indiana 32 2% 6% 42. Nevada 42 1% 9% 43. Georgia 43 1% 5% 44. Florida 46 1% 5% 45. Kansas 50 1% 10% 46. Idaho 45 5% 11% 47. Alabama 49 1% 5% 48. Vermont 41 4% 9% 49. Minnesota 33 3% 5% 50. New Hampshire 44 3% 8%

*According to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration’s “Highway Statistics Series.”

About ConsumerAffairs: ConsumerAffairs is an independent, web-based news and resource center. We believe that everyone deserves to make smart decisions about how they spend their money. Since 1998, our website has offered free access to buyers guides and verified reviews on a variety of topics. ConsumerAffairs works hard to share our resources with a variety of online audiences in an effort to be a trusted source of information and help as many people as possible through important purchasing decisions.