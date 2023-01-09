//GBI continues efforts to identify woman’s remains

Share with friends

RICEBORO – The GBI releases an updated sketch with more information to seek the public’s help in identifying female remains.

Release:

UPDATE:

The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.

Initially, partial remains of a white female were discovered off Jones Road in the woods of the Portal Hunting Club in Riceboro, Liberty County, GA. Additional remains were discovered within a three-mile radius on the hunting club property in Liberty County, as well as McIntosh County. Further testing has determined that the remains were placed in the area on or around November 27, 2022.

The remains are that of a white female with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” in height, and approximately 185 to 200 lbs., with an age range of 20-50 years old. The body has no scars, marks, or tattoos. There is a single tooth implant in the upper right jaw. Clothing found near the remains is described as a dark blue long sleeve, “Merona” brand shirt, size medium; white camisole top, size large; light gray boy shorts with white stripe down the side, size large; and white “Amazon Essentials” underwear, size large.

Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The woman’s remains were discovered by hunters on Friday, December 2, 2022, in woods of the Portal Hunting Club that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border. Her date of death is believed to be approximately one to two weeks before she was found.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding a person matching this description is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

In addition, a special thanks to the following agencies for their assistance: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, and South Carolina K9 Search Team.