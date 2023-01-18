//GA ranks in top 10 best state to start a business

ATLANTA – A report from WalletHub found that Georgia is the 6th best state to start a business in the United States.
With around 20% of new businesses failing within one year and inflation making entrepreneurship even more difficult, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business, as well as expert commentary.
To determine the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states across 27 key indicators of startup success. The data set ranges from financing accessibility to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to office-space affordability.
Starting a Business in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 8th – Avg. Growth in Number of Small Businesses
- 25th – Office-Space Affordability
- 22nd – Labor Costs
- 10th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
- 10th – Cost of Living
- 24th – Industry Variety
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-start-a-business/36934