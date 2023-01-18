//GA ranks in top 10 best state to start a business

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A report from WalletHub found that Georgia is the 6th best state to start a business in the United States.

Release:

With around 20% of new businesses failing within one year and inflation making entrepreneurship even more difficult, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business, as well as expert commentary.



To determine the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states across 27 key indicators of startup success. The data set ranges from financing accessibility to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to office-space affordability.

Starting a Business in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

8 th – Avg. Growth in Number of Small Businesses

– Avg. Growth in Number of Small Businesses 25 th – Office-Space Affordability

– Office-Space Affordability 22 nd – Labor Costs

– Labor Costs 10 th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

– Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours) 10 th – Cost of Living

– Cost of Living 24th – Industry Variety

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-start-a-business/36934