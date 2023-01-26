//GA county election director praised for work

Share with friends

Release:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released the following statement after reviewing a recording of a presentation made to the Muscogee County Republican Party:

“For the past four years, I have been privileged to work with Nancy Boren, Director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections. Nancy is one of the best election directors in Georgia and the country. She’s proven herself to be smart, diligent and fair-minded. She’s shown true excellence in her work. The work of Nancy and her staff have earned Muscogee County a reputation for election integrity, accuracy and convenience for all eligible voters.

This secretive group making accusations about so-called ‘dark-money’ and making unsupported allegations about Nancy and her work should be ashamed of themselves and embarrassed by how little they know about the basic processes of conducting elections.”