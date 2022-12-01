//Harris County teacher charged with sexual battery

Share with friends

HAMILTON – A Harris County High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery for inappropriate contact with students.

Release:

James Steel, age 69, of Leesburg, GA, and a teacher at Harris County High School, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age. A Harris County Grand Jury indicted Steel on November 14, 2022. On May 9, 2022, the Hamilton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Steel had inappropriate contact with multiple students. Steel was booked at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.