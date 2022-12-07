//Gov. Kemp announces Superior Court appointment

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment of the Superior Court to the Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2022. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.

William “Bill” R. Oliver has an extensive background in the legal profession, beginning at the firm of Oliver & Oliver. In 2006, he and his business partner formed Oliver & Weidner, LLC, where he continues to practice law.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Mr. Oliver has successfully argued cases before the Georgia Supreme Court and Georgia Court of Appeals. He is a former Magistrate in Habersham County, former President of the Mountain Judicial Bar Association, and a Member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Oliver is also certified to be lead counsel in death penalty cases in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. In 2011 he was appointed by then-Governor Sonny Perdue as Solicitor-General of Habersham County.

Mr. Oliver attended Gainesville College and the University of Georgia. He obtained his juris doctorate from the Western Carolina University School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1981. He is active in his community, having coached youth recreational sports and attending Riverpoint Community Church. He is the proud father of two daughters and grandfather of four granddaughters.