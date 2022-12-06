//Georgians cautioned to stay safe using holiday decorations

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to stay safe when using holiday decorations at home during the holiday season.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King reminds Georgians to take certain precautions when decorating their homes this holiday season. When handled improperly, Christmas trees and other holiday decorations can pose fire safety risks.

As reported by the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the nation respond to approximately 160 home fires each year that begin with Christmas trees. Further, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 790 home fires that began with Christmas decorations other than trees. These fires cause an annual average of one death, 26 fire-related injuries, and $13 million in property damage.



In recognition of these risks, Commissioner King asks Georgians to follow our holiday fire safety tips for keeping your family and home out of harm’s way this holiday season.