//GEMA/HS announces new Training and Exercise Manager

ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announces the new Training and Exercise Manager.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years.

GEMA/HS’ Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties and communities for response, preparedness, recovery and mitigation activities for all types of natural and man-made disasters and emergencies.

“I am excited about the opportunity to enhance and expand the training that GEMA/HS provides to all our partners,” said Slocumb. “The training and exercise unit has come a long way in the last few years, and to continue leading the unit to keep Georgia’s responders prepared and citizens safe is my top priority for our agency.”

During Georgia’s State Operations Center (SOC) activations, Slocumb serves as the Operations Section Chief, and has responded to 10 disasters of all sizes during her career.

“The expertise Melissa has shown during her tenure at GEMA/HS is outstanding,” said GEMA/HS Deputy Director Harlan Proveaux. “This unit is in great hands because of her prior experience and extensive knowledge of our agency, and federal, state and local communities. Our partners trust Melissa and her team to assist in helping them become more prepared to mitigate emergencies, and I am happy we have someone of her caliber on our team.”

Before starting her career at GEMA/HS, Slocumb spent 10 years with Jasper County Emergency Management Agency as the Deputy EMA Director for five years and then EMA/911 Director for another five years. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and lives in Monticello, Georgia with her husband and three children.