//AAA offers Christmas tree transportation safety tips

ATLANTA – AAA is offering safety tips for real Christmas tree transportation so buyers can arrive at home with the tree safely.

If you plan to purchase a real Christmas tree this holiday season, AAA urges you to have a plan to get it home safely.

“Nothing will make you say, ‘bah humbug’ faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If not properly secured, a tree can damage your vehicle or worse, fly off and become a danger to other drivers. Before you purchase your tree, please make sure to research the proper way to transport it or ask a professional to secure it for you.”

In a previous AAA study, nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home.

Christmas Tree Mishaps

Road debris – which could include objects like improperly secured Christmas trees that fly off cars, landing on the road or on other cars.

Vehicle damage that results from an improperly secured Christmas tree, such as scratched paint, torn door seals, and distorted window frames, could cost up to $1,500 to repair:

Potential Vehicle Repair Costs of Improperly Secured Trees Surface scratches $100 – $150 Replace rubber seals on two doors (seal costs vary widely with the vehicle make and model) $220 – $550 Repaint a severely scratched roof (paint color, finish type, prep work, paint blending with adjacent panels and other factors affect this cost) $500 – $1,500

Tips to Safely Transport Your Tree

It is best to transport the tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan can work just as well.

Come prepared –bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket, and gloves.

Wrap & Cover It – once you have found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage.

Protect your vehicle –before loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.

Trunk First – place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the tree trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside.

Secure It – tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the nylon offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement

Tug Test – once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.

Nice & Easy – drive slowly and take back roads if possible. Higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage your tree or challenge even the best tie-down methods.

