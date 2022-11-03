//Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers.

Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that around 8:00 p.m., the drivers of a white Mercedes and a white Tesla were involved in a road rage incident near West Peachtree Street N.E. and 16th St. It is believed that the two drivers, identified as James Wilborn, 35, and Mahogany Price, 30, knew each other.

During the incident, Price was seen on top of the Mercedes, which was being driven by Wilborn. An on-duty plain clothes APD officer witnessed the incident and approached the Mercedes. Price was injured when she was thrown from the car. The officer attempted to stop Wilborn from leaving the scene. Wilborn ignored repeated commands from the officer. A fight happened between the officer and Wilborn, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and hitting Wilborn. Wilborn was taken to Grady Hospital where he died.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.