//Raffensperger certifies General Election results

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certifies the November General Election results ahead of the deadline.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the November 8th General Election. The deadline for State certification is Friday, November 25th. Early certification is possible due to the tremendous efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election. Official results of the local, state, and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.

“Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia’s election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done. We are so thankful for their work.”

Post-election procedures added additional confidence in the accuracy of the results. Last Thursday and Friday, all 159 counties took part in a statewide Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the Secretary of State’s contest. The results of the audit confirmed the accuracy of the results at a 95% risk limit, 5% higher than required by state law.

Candidates seeking a recount must request one within two business days after certification. Under O.C.G.A. § 21-2-495, a recount can be requested by the second-place candidate if the difference in votes between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is not more than 0.5% of the total votes cast in the race.