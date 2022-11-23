//Lithonia man armed shot during OIS in DeKalb Co.

Share with friends

LITHONIA – A Lithonia man armed with a rifle was involved in a shooting with DeKalb County Police officers.

Release:

UPDATE:

The man involved in this OIS has been identified as Lerelle Chatman, age 23, of Lithonia.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in DeKalb County, GA. The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 21, 2022. One man was shot and killed. One officer sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that at 8:28 p.m., DKPD officers responded to a 911 call about a homicide that just happened in the area of Cedar Croft Court, Lithonia, GA. As officers were searching for the subject involved in the homicide, they encountered a man armed with a rifle less than a mile away at the Shell Gas Station, 6470 Covington Highway, Lithonia, GA. The man began shooting at officers, damaging several patrol vehicles and a civilian’s vehicle. Several DKPD returned fire, shooting the man, who died at the scene. The man’s ID is pending next of kin notification.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.