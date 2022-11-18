//Historic Apprenticeship Investment awarded $1M

Share with friends

ATLANTA – An inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program was awarded $1 million to create 120 new apprenticeships in Georgia.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following generational investment and job creation in the Peach State, including healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.

“Providing opportunity for hardworking Georgians to thrive has always been and will remain a top priority for my administration,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Apprenticeships open doors both for our students to gain quality, on-the-job experience and for employers to fill their workforce needs. This innovative approach will ensure the next generation has the skills they need to succeed in the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

During the 2022 legislative session, Governor Kemp and lawmakers partnered to pass SB 379, representing a historic investment in apprenticeships in Georgia through the HDCI Program. The HDCI Program awards up to $50,000 in funding to Georgia businesses to upskill workers through registered apprenticeships and increase skilled talent within Georgia’s high-demand industries.

“The HDCI Program and the apprenticeships it creates will pay dividends for Georgia workers and businesses for years to come,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “This year’s awards alone will eventually bring more than $6.2 million in added income into Georgia’s economy each year. This is a statewide impact that will be felt in communities across Georgia.”

Governor Kemp has proclaimed that November 14 through 20, 2022, as Apprenticeship Week in Georgia. Interested parties can click here to see the 2022 HDCI Program Award List.

About the High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program

In 2022, Georgia Senate Bill 379 was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp, authorizing new funding for the the High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program that would create Georgia’s first-ever state-funded apprenticeship initiative. This represents a historic investment by the State of Georgia in registered apprenticeships. The HDCI Program provides funding to Georgia employers to incentivize the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs throughout the state. This program aimed to both upskill Georgians and increase skilled talent within Georgia’s high-demand industries. For more information about Georgia’s HDCI Program visit www.tcsg.edu/HDCI.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu.