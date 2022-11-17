//Gergia City Councilman arrested by GBI

Share with friends

LUMPKIN – A Lumpkin, GA City Council Member, Nikita Seay, was arrested for impersonating a police officer during an unlawful traffic stop.

Release:

Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested and charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts of stalking, and violation of oath by a public officer.

On September 30, 2022, the GBI was requested by the Lumpkin Police Department to investigate an incident that occurred in Lumpkin involving Councilman Nikita Seay. During the investigation, it was determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop involving three victims. He was arrested on October 28, 2022, and taken to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is active and ongoing.

This case will be prosecuted by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit in Americus, Georgia. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.