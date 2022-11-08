//Georgians warned to disguard contaminated kerosene

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned about kerosene that could possibly be contaminated and should not be used.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black is warning consumers who purchased kerosene on or after Nov. 2 from the Griffin Patriot Store located at 402 W. Taylor St. in Griffin not to use the product in their kerosene heaters or lamps.

The kerosene is possibly contaminated with gasoline and has the potential to cause an explosion or fire if used in home heaters or lamps. Inspectors from the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Fuel & Measures Division discovered the contaminated product on a routine inspection of the store.

A “stop-sale” order has been placed on the kerosene pump at the store. The pump will remain closed until the tank and lines have been cleaned and a new shipment has been tested and approved by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.