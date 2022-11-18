//Georgians to be cautions of utility scams

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgians are being warned to be cautious of scammers impersonating a utility company representative wanting money.

Attorney General Chris Carr and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Georgia are recognizing Nov. 16, 2022, as Utility Scam Awareness Day by warning consumers and businesses to watch out for scammers posing as utility company representatives in an attempt to steal your money.

“Criminals will often use scare tactics in an attempt to pressure consumers into turning over their hard-earned money before they have a chance to think things through or verify the supposed claims,” said Attorney General Carr. “Unfortunately, since utilities are such an essential service, these tactics are often successful. Knowledge is key, and we encourage Georgians to take advantage of the many resources offered by our Consumer Protection Division so you can help to protect yourself and your business from potential scams.”

These fraudsters will claim that your account is past due and threaten to shut off your service unless you pay them immediately – typically via a prepaid card, gift card or wire transfer. They may even become argumentative if you do not immediately do what they ask.

“Con artists often employ high-pressure tactics – including hard sell, scare tactics, and urgency ploys – to trick targets into making a quick decision resulting in the loss of your money, personal information, and account details,” said Simone Williams, media and public relations lead for the BBB. “The BBB is encouraging Georgians to report utility-imposter scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker, which will help people in their communities avoid a scam like this one and protect themselves from being taken advantage of.”

According to the BBB 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report, victims of utility scams lose an average of $500.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the BBB offer the following tips to help Georgians avoid utility scams all year-round: