//Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace

ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace.

According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor Index — which examines the number of tasks completed and satisfaction ratings for home improvement projects on the industry leading TaskRabbit platform – residents in Georgia significantly increased their usage of independent contractors and ranked #1 for showing appreciation towards gig workers.

To identify the most appreciative states, analysts at TaskRabbit leveraged key indicators such as: average tip amount, work recommendations given, frequency of good reviews, and number of polite phrases used.

States ranked in order of gratitude score towards independent contractors.

1. Wyoming

2. Mississippi

3. Georgia

4. Vermont

5. New Jersey

6. Oklahoma

7. Kentucky

8. Nebraska

9. Washington

10. Arkansas

11. West Virginia

12. Florida

13. New Mexico

14. Arizona

15. Missouri

16. Nevada

17. New Hampshire

18. Virginia

19. North Carolina

20. Texas

With Wyoming, Mississippi and Georgia topping the list, the South takes a lead in politeness and overall appreciation shown towards gig workers.

For the complete list of rankings — or additional details about Independent contracting and gig economy trends in your region — please see the link below:

https://www.taskrabbit.com/blog/friendship-gratitude-peace-of-mind-all-in-a-days-gig